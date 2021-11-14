Canaries connection remains strong at West Ham

First-team coach Mark Robson complains to Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho during Norwich City's Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge in May 2014 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As one former Norwich City coach departs West Ham, another has arrived.

Former Canaries under-23 boss Dmitri Halajko was one of several Hammers staff members with City connections but the 41-year-old has joined the Premier League in a youth and coaching development role.

Halajko was in charge of City's development squad from the start of 2015-16 and helped with the development of players including Todd Cantwell, Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis before taking on a senior academy role at Leicester in February 2017.

He joined West Ham in the summer of 2019 and helped to earn promotion to Division One of Premier League Two during his first season, with nine young players making their senior debut during his time at the club, including right-back Ben Johnson.

Halajko has now been replaced by Mark Robson, who became first-team coach at Norwich in April 2014 as Neil Adams stepped up to try and salvage Premier League survival following Chris Hughton's dismissal.

Working alongside Adams and Gary Holt, Robson stepped up from the academy ranks as well, having been appointed U21s boss by academy manager Ricky Martin initially - who is now the academy manager at West Ham.

Robson was dismissed with no explanation from City in November 2014, after a 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

Six months as part of Tim Sherwood's coaching team at Aston Villa followed the next year before joining the Football Association as a national specialist coach.

He returned to club football in August 2020 as Darren Ferguson's assistant at Peterborough United and enjoyed a successful season, helping Posh to promotion as League One runners-up.

Robson joins the Hammers where as well as Martin there is City legend Rob Newman, who joined as head of recruitment this summer.

Norwich City U23 manager Dmitri Halajko speaks to Todd Cantwell, left, and Josh Murphy during a Premier League International Cup win over Celtic at Carrow Road in November 2016 - Credit: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Nevin is also part of David Moyes' first-team coaching staff, who was part of Hughton's back-room team at City and initially remained with Adams in charge but left in August 2014 and went on to work as head of academy coach development for the Premier League. Nevin is also now part of Gareth Southgate's England coaching team.

Former Canaries coach and caretaker manager Alan Irvine is also a trusted ally of Moyes, with the 63-year-old stepping back from a full-time role as assistant manager this summer but still retaining a technical advisory role.

NCFC EXTRA: Norwich City striker not left to rue penalty miss in Finland victory