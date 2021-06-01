Norwich City transfer rumours: Italian champions join the race for Aarons

Published: 1:39 PM June 1, 2021

Another big club has been linked with interest in Norwich City star Max Aarons - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Another European giant has been linked with Norwich City's talented right-back Max Aarons.

Newly-crowned Italian champions Inter Milan have joined the long list of high-profile clubs keen on the England Under-21 international, according to Tutto Mercato Web.

The website's chief editor Marco Conterio reports that Inter see Aarons as a potential replacement for Achraf Hakimi, if the Morocco international does join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

📢 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Inter e #Roma su Max Aarons. Il terzino classe 2000 del #NCFC è tra i crack del calcio inglese e uno dei nomi caldi per la Serie A in estate. Il @NorwichCityFC spera di non perderlo e vuole blindarlo @maxaarons2 🇮🇹



Su @TuttoMercatoWeb — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) June 1, 2021

The report also repeats the interest from Roma, who were reported to be the club that contacted Norwich with an offer in January, that was turned down.

That follows the arrival of Jose Mourinho as manager at the Stadio Olimpico, with the 21-year-old having been linked with Tottenham during Mourinho's time in North London.

Inter recently won their first Serie A title since 2010, under the guidance of former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who has swiftly departed and is set to be replaced by Lazio chief Simone Inzaghi.

The Nerazzurri already have an Englishman in their ranks, with former Manchester United midfielder Ashley Young making over 50 appearances for the Milan club during the past two seasons - with former Premier League stars Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Christian Eriksen also in their squad.

VERDICT: It's understood that City could allow Aarons to leave this summer following promotion to the Premier League, if a bid in the region of £30million were to arrive from a significantly bigger club.

Barcelona made enquiries during the last summer transfer window as well and the long list of clubs linked with interest includes Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Arsenal, PSG and Inter's rivals AC Milan.

Majority shareholder Delia Smith admitted earlier in the year that the Canaries knew it was likely that Aarons' development had outpaced that of the club which had developed him since he was 16, having initially been on the books at Luton Town.

The speedy full-back has made 130 appearances since breaking through during the early stages of 2018-19, showing remarkable consistency and being named in the Championship Team of the Season twice, earning 11 England U21 caps along the way.

He is among the most experienced players for his age group in Europe and has played a major part in City winning the Championship title twice under Daniel Farke.

However, it's thought at least one of the club's crown jewels could be sold this summer to generate funds to build Farke's squad for the top flight, with the development and big sales of young talent a key part of the Canaries' self-funded model - as shown by the sales of players including James Maddison and Ben Godfrey previously.

City fans are tiring of the regular links to Aarons though but in spite of him not being in international action this summer, there are still three months of the transfer window to run and the losses created by the Covid-19 pandemic - in conjunction with the Euros and the Copa America - has made for a slow start to summer business across Europe.

The only thing that can be said with a degree of certainty is that Norwich fans wouldn't begrudge the talented youngster a move to a huge club like Inter and the chance to play in the Champions League, as long as an appropriate club-record sale were to prompt that exit.