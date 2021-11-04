Norwich City are reportedly among the clubs showing interest in goalkeeper Nikita Haikin, who is enjoying success with Bodo-Glimt in Norway.

The 26-year-old was born in Israel but grew up in Russia and moved from the youth system of Dynamo Moscow to Chelsea, also spending time in England with Portsmouth and having a trial with Reading.

Football Insider report that the Canaries and Premier League rivals Watford, as well as “multiple” Championship clubs are set to watch the keeper in action this evening when Bobo-Glimt take on Roma in the Europa Conference League.

After attempts to kick-start his career in Portugal, Spain and Russia, Haikin made his professional debut back home in Israel with a couple of second tier appearances for Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv as a 21-year-old, having already been capped at under-21 level by Russia.

He featured regularly in the second tier for Hapoel Kfar Saba during 2017-18 and earned the move to Norway with Bodo-Glimt, swiftly becoming a regular.

The Bodo club finished second in 2019 and then won their first Norwegian title in 2020 - and are on course to retain the title in the weeks ahead.

They made headlines two weeks ago with a shock 6-1 home win over Jose Mourinho’s Roma side and are in a good position to reach the knockout stages.

Haikin signed a new contract in May to extend terms until the end of the 2022 season in Norway, posing on Twitter: “I feel I’m at the right place and at the right time.”

Football Insider add that his previous time in England would help him to earn a work permit to play in England, although it’s unclear if that would be the case following Brexit, having left the country in 2012.

However, he has been included in the Russia squad ahead of the upcoming international break and is playing European football, so a work permit may not be an issue.

Glimt have a Norwich link in their ranks, with former City academy manager Gregg Broughton in charge of their youth development.

VERDICT

It’s unusual for such reports to appear so early in the recruitment process, at the scouting stage, but the keeper’s representatives will undoubtedly want to make the most of his current high profile.

City sporting director Stuart Webber and his recruitment staff always have to be planning ahead and Tim Krul will turn 34 before the end of this season.

The former Newcastle number one continues to be called up by the Netherlands, as a Premier League regular, but has been on the bench for the last 10 matches as Louis Van Gaal looks to the future.

After a very disappointing start to the season for the Canaries, conceding 25 goals and picking up just two points from 10 games, plans will already have to be made for next season to be in the top flight or the Championship.

City brought Angus Gunn back to his hometown club from Southampton this summer in a deal reportedly worth around £5million initially but the 25-year-old has only featured in two cup games so far this season.

It would seem quite possible that Gunn will become the club’s number one if relegation cannot be avoided, with Krul revealing he rejected interest from other clubs after City’s 2019 relegation.

The Dutchman is under contract until 2024 though, a deal signed last Christmas.

Norwich also have a host of young goalkeeping talent on their books, including Dan Barden, Aston Oxborough, Archie Mair and Jon McCracken.

NCFC EXTRA: Former Norwich City midfielder Tettey confirms he will retire