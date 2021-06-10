Report suggests new Spurs boss will mean bad news for City

Published: 8:34 AM June 10, 2021 Updated: 8:44 AM June 10, 2021

Oliver Skipp's only goal for Norwich came during a 3-1 win at Birmingham in February - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City’s hopes of re-signing Oliver Skipp will reportedly be damaged by the imminent arrival of former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca at Tottenham.

The Telegraph report that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is keen for the new head coach to include an academy emphasis as he succeeds Jose Mourinho.

England Under-21 duo Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon are said to be at the forefront of that desire after both enjoyed strong loan seasons away from the club.

Defensive midfielder Skipp started all but two of the Canaries’ games as Daniel Farke led another successful charge to the Championship title, finishing third in the club’s Player of the Season voting.

He was also named in the Professional Footballers’ Association divisional Team of the Season alongside five City team-mates – but ended the season on crutches.

An ankle injury during the closing stages of the 4-1 home win over Reading which sealed the title resulted in surgery, with Spurs hoping he will be fit for the start of pre-season in early July.

It was the 21-year-old's first season on loan from the club he’s been with since the age of 13, signing a long-term contract until 2024 last summer before joining Norwich, having made 21 senior appearances for the North London side.

Mourinho had predicted the tenacious midfielder had the potential to be a Spurs captain one day and had hailed the success of his loan, prior to being dismissed in April.

Academy coach Ryan Mason stepped up on an interim basis and although he couldn’t inspire a win over Manchester City in the League Cup final, winning four of his six league games steered Tottenham to seventh and qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Spurs of course have a very high-profile academy success in talisman Harry Kane, who is reportedly pushing for a big-money exit to a team in the Champions League this summer.

Otherwise, defender Japhet Tanganga was restricted by injuries and midfielder Harry Winks was on the fringes, under Mourinho.

Former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is expected to be appointed imminently, to work closely with chairman Levy.

Talks had been held with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who led Inter Milan to the Serie A title this season before leaving, but reports suggested a lack of commitment to the academy process was among the stumbling blocks.

Former Roma and Porto boss Fonseca is now widely reported to be arriving as head coach on a three-year deal – who is being replaced by Mourinho at Roma after leading them to fifth in Serie A and the semi-finals of the Europa League.

City’s sporting director Stuart Webber has made clear that he and Farke will bring Skipp back to Norwich this summer if it’s possible. It’s understood the Canaries will keep that hope alive until the end of the summer transfer window if necessary.

With experienced midfielders Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic also released after promotion though, it’s thought two central midfielders are on the shopping list, with just Kenny McLean, Lukas Rupp and Jacob Sorensen as recognised options in that area currently.

Photos of Skipp apparently viewing a house that was for sale in Norwich city centre were circulating online at the weekend - although even if they were an accurate representation, that is no guarantee of a potential return, for a variety of reasons.