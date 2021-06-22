'Scottish Xavi' - Pundits raved about City target's Euros display against England

Video

Published: 3:09 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 3:29 PM June 22, 2021

Norwich City's hopes of signing Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour have emerged amid rave reviews for the 20-year-old's display as Scotland held England to a goalless draw at the Euros.

Scottish pundits in particular were excited about the 20-year-old's performance during Friday's game at Wembley, which left England so frustrated and kept the Scots' hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive.

The Chelsea talent re-emerged during the latter stages of the Premier League season after eventually recovering from knee surgery but was only called into Steve Clarke's squad for the tournament after Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean had suffered a knee injury.

Eye-catching cameos during warm-up games against Holland and Luxembourg weren't enough to earn his competitive debut but after a 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic, Gilmour earned his third cap as he started the big game.

The youngster was named Star of the Match by Uefa after the 0-0 draw having made the most accurate passes (40) of any of the Scotland players and attempted the most tackles (six).

Former Scotland and Chelsea winger Pat Nevin was among those to praise Gilmour on BBC Radio Five Live, saying: “I did mention Billy Gilmour when he went off. You’ve just watched a player walk on for an international team there – and through the middle of the park.

“When he walked off after 76 minutes, you realised he will be in every single team from now on, for probably the next 10 years that Scotland play.

“He is that good, he is that controlled and Scotland are that much better when he’s playing, and that’s taking nothing away from the players around him.”

Unfortunately, that prediction has immediately been denied as Gilmour is having to miss tonight's game against Croatia as he self-isolates following a positive Covid-19 test.

There was a sense a new Scotland star had arrived though, with Liverpool legend Graeme Souness also praising Gilmour on ITV, saying: "People are talking about Scotland ‘were passionate and work harder’, we did that but also played better than England for much of the game.

"The passing was better, the movement was better, they looked more of a team than England did.

"The little boy Gilmour, for his first international start, was fantastic - best midfielder on the pitch."

Amid his international action, we understand Norwich are hopeful of signing the former Rangers trainee on loan ahead of their return to Premier League battle.

Billy Gilmour vs Englandpic.twitter.com/UyhzWV8xso — Omar (@FutbolKhan) June 18, 2021

Gilmour has made 22 appearances for Chelsea so far, where Thomas Tuchel took over as manager midway through last season and inspired a Champions League triumph. City head coach Daniel Farke worked with Tuchel when they were both at Borussia Dortmund previously.

Tuchel succeeded Frank Lampard, who gave Gilmour his debut at Chelsea. The former England midfielder spoke to Sky Sports recently and said: “Paul Scholes is obviously one of the greatest midfield players I’ve played against in the Premier League.

“He would always pick the right pass, he had incredible range. If you did try and jump from midfield and get to him and get close to him he’d just play it around the corner because he knew you were coming.

“And Billy has shown early signs of that kind of ability.

“I’m not comparing him to Scholesy, no way at all, but in terms of those basics that you mentioned, then Billy certainly has them and that’s a great platform to build hopefully a fantastic career.”

Former Stoke and Scotland midfielder was working for BBC Sport as a pundit after the game and joked: “The Scottish Xavi, as we call him now!

"He's a kid that's 20 years of age, he's played 20 games for Chelsea and the pressure is on him now."

Going on to analyse highlights of his performance, Adam praised the "composure" as well as "hunger and desire" of the tenacious midfielder.

He concluded: "He was just colossal, for me."

Gilmour joined Chelsea on his 16th birthday, with the Premier League side reportedly paying an initial £500,000 in compensation but with a series of performance-related add-on fees to follow.

He signed a contract until 2023 after featuring for the first team during pre-season in 2019 and was an unused substitute during the Champions League final in May, after returning to league action after his injury problem.

Rangers legend Kenny Miller also spoke to Scottish football website Not the Old Firm recently and said he wasn't at all surprised to see the hype that is building around the central midfielder.

"His eagerness to learn has always been there," said Miller. "He has the determination to be the best. He has that hunger. What struck me from the first moment I set eyes on him, spoke with him and trained with him, was that he just wants to be the best. He was always destined for the Premier League.

“I remember watching him at Rangers. When you are at a club, you always hear about the youngsters coming through, especially if you are coming towards the end of your career, looking at coaching and things. You always heard of this kid, Billy Gilmour, who people had high hopes for.

“We were in for pre-match and his youth team were playing outside. I had never seen him before, but just from looking at the game, you could pick him out by the way he moved and demanded the ball. He just stands out and I remember taking someone from down south to watch him for the Scotland under-15s.

“You could see he was a player playing at a higher level. When he took the ball, the weight of pass was always correct and his decision making, 99 times out of 100 he made the right decision.

"He’s a humble boy and I still speak to him now. He is so polite. I messaged him after he won the Champions League and he’s still so humble. A great kid.”



