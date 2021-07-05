'Big ambitions' - Ex-Canaries midfielder explains Stoke move

Updated

Published: 11:10 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM July 5, 2021

Mario Vrancic in action during Norwich City's 4-1 win over Stoke at Carrow Road in February - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mario Vrancic says the 'big ambitions' of Stoke City helped to persuade him the Potters offered the best option after his Norwich City exit.

Vrancic was released by Norwich following promotion to the Premier League being confirmed, after four seasons with the Canaries, playing his part in two Championship title triumphs.

News of his imminent arrival in Staffordshire emerged over the weekend and was confirmed by the Championship club this morning, signing a one-year contract.

Speaking to Stoke's website, Vrancic said: "I'm quite happy, I can't wait to start. Obviously Stoke City is a big club. I had a great chat with Alex Aldridge (head of recruitment), Rich (Smith, managing director) and the manager (Michael O'Neill).

"I'm convinced that we share the same values, the same philosophy and obviously we have big ambitions. This is why I decided on Stoke."

Vrancic celebrated his 32nd birthday at the end of last month and has decided to remain in England, after 17 goals and 15 assists in 134 games for City since signing from Bundesliga II side Darmstadt for around £650,000 in the summer of 2017.

We spoke to the Bosnia & Herzegovina international following his final Canaries appearance in May, starting a 2-2 draw at Barnsley, and he had suggested staying in England was a possibility.

Stoke boss O'Neill, also speaking to the club's official website, said: “Mario is a player that will bring a different dimension to our midfield and I’m sure our fans will really enjoy watching him play.

“He has great experience of the Championship and knows what it takes to be successful in the division. We are delighted he has chosen to join us.”

Stoke finished 14th in the Championship last season, 17 points short of the play-offs and 17 clear of relegation trouble, in former Northern Ireland boss O'Neill's first full season in charge.

O'Neill had succeeded Nathan Jones in November 2019 and steered them to mid-table safety. After spending 10 consecutive seasons in the Premier League, the Potters are facing up to a fourth year in the Championship.

On Stoke's style of play and playing for O'Neill, Vrancic added: "We talked about football and how he wants to play and stuff. It fits with my style and this is why I'm convinced and how he convinced me to come to Stoke."

The set-piece expert set up Todd Cantwell's opener with a classy back-heel as Stoke were beaten 4-1 at Carrow Road by the eventual champions in February.

That was part of a final season with City that brought three goals and five assists during 34 appearances, 19 of which were starts for the former Mainz, Paderborn and Borussia Dortmund II midfielder.

Asked whether he had spoken to international teammate Asmir Begovic about the move, with the Bournemouth keeper at Stoke between 2010 and 2015, he said: "I did talk to him before but obviously I played against you guys a few times - and we were quite successful against Stoke!

"But after that I talked to my former teammates and they told me a lot about Stoke, and also convinced me about this massive club."

The former Germany U20 international arrives following last week's confirmation that veteran midfielder John Obi Mikel would be leaving and the recent signings of defender Ben Wilmot from Watford and goalkeeper Jack Bonham from Gillingham.