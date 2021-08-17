PODCAST: Where does Sorensen fit into City’s defensive options?

Opinion

Published: 11:19 AM August 17, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM August 17, 2021

Jacob Sorensen came into midfield for the final 30 minutes of City's friendly loss at Newcastle - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It is ‘almost imperative’ that Norwich City add a defensive midfielder to their Premier League squad, with Jacob Sorensen’s position in the pecking order remaining unclear.

That was one of the many topics of conversation covered in the latest Pink Un Podcast, recorded in the wake of a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool which still featured some positive elements for the newly-promoted Canaries, particularly in the first half.

City’s hope of signing a full-back, a centre-back and a defensive midfielder have been widely discussed recently, with two weeks of the summer transfer window remaining.

Sorensen’s situation has been somewhat overlooked though, with the 23-year-old an unused substitute on Saturday having signed a new contract this summer.

After building a reputation as a central defensive midfielder with Esbjerg who was also capable of playing in defence, where he mainly featured during his seven Denmark Under-21 caps, Sorensen spent much of his first season at Norwich persevering successfully at left-back.

Just two of his 34 appearances were starts in central midfield and while a few chances in that position arrived during pre-season, he was also used on the right side of a three-man central defence – a position he occasionally took up as City saw out games last season.

City correspondent Connor Southwell said: “I think it’s an interesting point you make on Sorensen and I would agree, every time that I’ve seen him play in midfield has been limited because the majority of his football for Norwich has come as a makeshift left-back.

“He looks more like a box-to-box midfielder to me, someone who is probably more dynamic than just a shielder or a protector.

“I’d like, as I’ve said before, to see them get someone who is really big and a real presence in there. What that would do as well, with that kind of option to shield the back four, is free up Billy Gilmour to go and be a bit busier, which I think he can be.

“He can be a terrier-type of midfielder, someone who does get up and down, gets stuck in. Then we may see the best of him in terms of his technical elements as well, there were a few lovely raking passes and he broke the press really nicely a couple of times.

“But as you mentioned, I thought Keita did a wonderful job on him and that made it difficult for Norwich to play out in maybe the way they would have liked and as a result we didn’t see as much of Pukki in possession than maybe Norwich would have planned for.

“I’d like to see a bit more height, a bit more strength, particularly now we’re talking central midfield and centre-back.

“And where does Sorensen fit into that? It’s a good point. We’ve listed the options in Rupp, McLean, Gilmour, Lees-Melou and there’s going to be another option so it’s going to be a very difficult department for him to emerge in.

“So you could be right, if they don’t get another centre-back over the line, and I think they will, then it might leave him in a position where you have a look in January and if he needs some loan football, you get him a loan.

“I think they are a defensive midfielder and a centre-back away from having not just a very good window but a team that really gives them a chance of staying up.”

The pursuit of the defensive midfielder took on added clarity on Sunday when last season’s defensive midfield star Oliver Skipp played the full game as Tottenham earned a shock 1-0 win over Manchester City, cementing his place in Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans.

“We don’t want to keep mentioning the guy but why were Hanley and Gibson so good in the Championship last season? Because they had a man called Ollie Skipp protecting superbly in front of them,” added football editor Paddy Davitt.

“It was almost an art form to watch the way that he anticipated counters and put them out at source, his athletic ability in terms of shutting down attacking players.

“When you take him out of the side you realise what a quality player he is and how sorely they miss those type of attributes, on the evidence of albeit a small sample but the last two or three pre-season games and obviously Saturday.

“You mention him there, who was the guy that did a job on Gilmour: Naby Keita. Every top team - like the main man at Chelsea, Kante – has an operator who can do that role and I’m sure if you looked below the top teams as well, they all have those type of players.

“I don’t see one in this Norwich midfield mix at the minute and they need to source somebody because you’re not going to get the best out of Gilmour there, I don’t think Rupp, Lees-Melou or McLean are necessarily the answer in that area.

“And all of that unfortunately, and again I reference the second Liverpool goal, leaves your centre-backs very vulnerable, and it’s asking too much of the back four and Krul to every time be able to repel these invaders coming in from midfield because of the quality in every Premier League team.

“Farke and Webber don’t usually miss a trick in these matters and I’m sure they know now that it’s almost imperative that between now and August they address that position.”

