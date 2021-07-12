Norwich City transfer rumours: Left-back set for Championship loan

Published: 3:10 PM July 12, 2021 Updated: 3:28 PM July 12, 2021

Sam McCallum in pre-season action for Norwich City against Dynamo Dresden last year - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sam McCallum is reportedly close to joining Queens Park Rangers as he continues his development away from Norwich City with a second Championship loan spell.

The left-back turns 21 in September and still has three years remaining on his contract at City but has only made one appearance since joining from Coventry in January 2020.

Football Insider report that McCallum will spend this season on loan with QPR while West London Sport report that the loan follows a failure to agree a fee with Dutch club Fortuna Sittard for former Brighton left-back George Cox.

That was a deal reportedly worth up to £3.5million in total if add-ons are activated but he has remained with the Sky Blues on loan for much of the last 18 months.

McCallum featured during pre-season last year and started the 3-1 defeat at Luton in the League Cup first round but was sent out on loan again following the arrival of Xavi Quintilla on loan from Villarreal.

The subsequent signing of Greece international Dimitris Giannoulis means the Canaries believe the youngster is best served by playing for a Championship club striving to be in the promotion mix this season.

QPR boss Mark Warburton will be hoping that is what he can offer after a strong second half of last season left the Rs ninth and nine points adrift of the play-offs, winning 15 of their last 24 games and trying to implement a more attractive style of play.

McCallum was a regular starter for Coventry last season, mostly operating as a left wing-back and claiming a goal and three assists in 41 games as Mark Robins steered his promoted squad to mid-table safety mostly using a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 formation.

QPR enjoyed their success after a switch to similar systems after Christmas, including holding eventual champions Norwich to a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

During the first half of the season it was Finland international Niko Hamaleinen filling the left-back role but Lee Wallace mostly taking over once that became a wing-back slot, with the 33-year-old Scot often wearing the captain’s armband and signing a new one-year deal.

Canaries loans manager Neil Adams spoke about McCallum's situation in May.

“Sam has done excellently and we hope now that he goes on and continues on his pathway again," Adams told City's website.

"These decisions are difficult because not only has he done well at that level, we have been promoted to the Premier League.

"So, maybe, decisions for players to come back and play for us is a lot more difficult now because we are not in the Championship anymore and that does affect it.

“There are a lot of decisions that have got to be made, but it is one thing playing for promotion or relegation but you are putting players under pressure and you are finding out about them at whatever level.

"When it is their first time out on loan, and they are finding out about football for real, you can put a player on loan for a season and just look at it in terms of how many games he has played.”

If the loan deal does go through it’s believed Norwich are hoping that Sam Byram will recover from his injury problems to provide cover and competition for Giannoulis, with Bali Mumba also able to play on the left.

City U23 left-back Rob Nizet is believed to be close to returning to Belgium with Sporting Charleroi, with Sean Stewart having impressed with the U18s last season to earn a couple of Northern Ireland U21 caps in friendlies this summer.