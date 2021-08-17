Norwich City transfer rumours: United full-back set to sign

Updated

Published: 11:54 AM August 17, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM August 17, 2021

Brandon Williams in FA Cup action for Manchester United at Carrow Road in June 2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are reportedly close to sealing the loan signing of Brandon Williams from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old, who can play on the right and left, was linked with the Canaries earlier this summer.

Sky Sports are reporting that the England Under-21 international is heading for Norfolk - but that the deal is unlikely to be confirmed until after this weekend.

The Canaries are able to make one further Premier League loan signing, having already brought in Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour from Chelsea.

City have added five new faces since promotion as Championship title winners and also confirmed permanent deals for loanees Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis.

Head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber are believed to be focused on adding a full-back, a centre-back and a defensive midfielder prior to the 11pm transfer deadline on Tuesday, August 31.

The inexperienced but talented Bali Mumba is currently providing the chief cover to Giannoulis at left-back and Max Aarons at right-back, with Sam Byram yet to return from his long-term injury problems.

Williams and Diogo Dalot provided the full-back cover as United thrashed Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Luke Shaw at left-back and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right.

Brazil left-back Alex Telles picked up a pre-season ankle injury but is thought to be closing on a recovery. United are expected to need clarity on his fitness before sanctioning Williams' loan, with their next game being away to Southampton on Sunday.

The Saints and Newcastle had also been linked with interest in Williams this summer and it's understood the Canaries have been monitoring his situation closely.

The youngster turns 21 at the start of next month and has made 50 appearances for the Red Devils, featuring regularly during 2019-20 and starting the Europa League semi-final loss to Valencia.

That included impressing at left-back during a 4-0 league win over Norwich, winning a penalty which was converted by Marcus Rashford.

The return to fitness of England left-back Shaw left him on the fringes last season though, with a contract until 2024, with the option for a further year.

It's thought that the imminent arrival of Williams is not tied to the future of Aarons, with the England Under-21 international expected to remain with the Canaries during the current transfer window.

