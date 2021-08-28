City winger Hernandez set for Championship loan

Published: 10:03 AM August 28, 2021 Updated: 11:29 AM August 28, 2021

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez with the Championship trophy on the final day of last season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez is poised for a Championship loan move.

The popular Cuban speedster is yet to feature for the Canaries this season after a disrupted pre-season and head coach Daniel Farke yesterday left the door open for a possible exit.

Hernandez, 28, has two years remaining on his contract and has scored 11 goals in 107 matches since joining from Eintracht Braunschweig for around £1.7million in January 2018.

He was an integral part of the City team which won the Championship title during 2018-19 but has been inhibited by injury issues during the past two campaigns.

Football Insider report this morning that a loan to Middlesbrough is imminent and we understand that to be correct, with a medical imminent and the deal potentially being confirmed this weekend.

Boro have recently appointed the Canaries' head of recruitment Kieran Scott as their new head of football, although he doesn't officially start that role until the start of next month.

It's understood that the loan will not be completed in time for Hernandez to be in contention for Boro's home game against Blackburn this afternoon.

The Cuba international made 23 appearances last season but didn't contribute a goal or an assist and only started six league games, having missed around three months after groin surgery in October.

Known for his positivity and friendly attitude, the former Arminia Bielefeld and Wolfsburg II wide man unveiled a new tattoo after the title was won in April, showing the years 2019 and 2021 as part of the Canaries crest to mark his achievements.

Onel Hernandez was sporting a new tattoo as he enjoyed Norwich City's title party earlier this year - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

If the loan is confirmed, Hernandez would follow a host of title winners who have left this summer, including Alex Tettey, Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann.

Tom Trybull also joined Hannover this week and striker Jordan Hugill joined Championship side West Brom on loan.

Although the Canaries sold Emi Buendia to Aston Villa in a £38million deal this summer, wingers Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis have been signed, with striker Josh Sargent also capable of playing out wide as well.

With Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell also in the mix, it appeared Hernandez and Przemek Placheta could be surplus to requirements.

Placheta was at the Euros with Poland this summer and did feature during the early stages of pre-season but was among the players forced into isolation by a Covid-19 outbreak.

Hernandez was also in that group but Placheta is still struggling with the aftereffects and Farke has said the 23-year-old should return to full training during the international break.

The summer transfer window comes to a close at 11pm on Tuesday, with City still looking to sign a centre-back and a defensive midfielder.

Boro sit 12th after four games of the Championship season, after a win and two draws.

Neil Warnock has brought in forwards Sammy Ameobi and Uche Ikpeazu this summer after the exits of Britt Assombalonga, Chuba Akpom, Ashley Fletcher and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Onel Hernandez scored the only goal as Norwich won at Middlesbrough in March 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Hernandez scored the only goal at the Riverside as the Canaries won at Middlesbrough during their successful 2018-19 campaign.

