Norwich City: a week in headlines

Published: 6:00 AM August 14, 2021

Josh Sargent is reunited with Milot Rashica at Norwich City after their Werder Bremen spell - Credit: Norwich City FC

It's been a busy week ahead of Norwich City's Premier League opener against Liverpool. Here we take a look at a few of the many stories that have featured on pinkun.com in the last few days

Monday

City confirm they have signed USA international striker Josh Sargent from Werder Bremen. The deal is for four years and the fee is believed to be just below a club record - around £8m plus add-ons. Full story plus Sargent 'a work in progress'





Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell answered your questions in our weekly Q&A session - there'll be another next week after the Liverpool game - please join in if you want. Q&A

Tuesday

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke gave Andrew Omobamidele a quick coaching session after the 5-0 win over Gillingham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A look at pre-season shows Andrew Omobamidele played more minutes than anyone else - and was his usual composed and efficient self. Connor Southwell's full story





Wednesday

Daniel Farke saw Norwich City lose their final pre-season friendly at Newcastle United - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City boss Daniel Farke admits he has some late calls to make over squad selection for the Premier League opener against Liverpool. Full story

City are drawn at home to Championship side Bournemouth in the second round of the League Cup. The match will be played during the week beginning August 23 (between the Premier League games at Manchester City and at home to Leicester). Story and the full draw





Thursday

Norwich City signed Greek winger Christos Tzolis - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

City finally confirm the signing of young Greek winger Christos Tzolis. The 19-year-old has signed a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee - thought to be just shy of £9m. It could become a club record fee for City should various add-ons and clauses get activated. Full story and Connor Southwell's excellent profile of the new man

Jurgen Klopp gives an injury update ahead of Liverpool's trip to Carrow Road. Full story

Friday

Tim Krul in action during Norwich City's 3-0 friendly defeat at Newcastle - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries keeper Tim Krul reveals his shock at being left on the bench for the Netherland's European Championship campaign. He says he was 'blindsided' by the decision. Full story

Iwan Roberts wants to see City finally get rid of the Liverpool hoodoo - and it's a biggie. Iwan's column in our new Friday Pink Un.

And, finally, at his pre-match press conference, Daniel Farke says more money will be spent to ensure City's top-flight survival. Full story







